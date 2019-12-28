Sisir Saras from January 4

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National-level rural fair Sisir Saras-2020 will be held at the Exhibition ground near Ram Mandir here from January 4 to 14.Addressing mediapersons here on Friday Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena said the 11-day mela will create market linkage of rural producers among urban consumers. As many as 25 States will be participating in the annual fair.

Organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), the fair aims at providing a larger platform for sale and display of products by women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and rural producers.

Besides SHGs and producers groups from all 30 districts of Odisha, there will be participants from

UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

CEO of ORMAS Smruti Ranjan Pradhan said as many as 300 stalls will be opened this year. Sanitation, security and other necessary elements will be monitored with dedicated staff, he added.

The annual fair is being organised in association with Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Mission Shakti, Handicraft and Cottage Industries, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Cultural events will also be staged every evening.