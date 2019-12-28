Home States Odisha

Unseasonal rains worry farmers

Farmers after harvesting paddy have stocked them at mandis and threshing yards for procurement.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy grains covered with polythene sheets in Brahmanchendia mandi in Kalahandi district I Express

Paddy grains covered with polythene sheets in Brahmanchendia mandi in Kalahandi district I Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/KENDRAPARA: Rains since Thursday have added to the woes of Kalahandi farmers who are already hassled over delay in lifting of paddy from mandis or procurement centres. Farmers after harvesting paddy have stocked them at mandis and threshing yards for procurement.
After quality checking of paddy, the stock is procured and then lifted by millers. Farmers alleged that procurement and lifting of paddy at many mandis are being delayed due to lack of adequate vehicles. At some mandis, farmers have been waiting for over a week to sell their stock.

They said due to unseasonal rains, moisture level of the grains go up reflecting on the quality. As a result, farmers will fail to get the minimum support price for their produce. Those who could manage to procure polythene sheets have covered their crops while the rest are approaching Civil Supply officials for help.

Civil Supply Officer Sibaprasad Dora said so far 22 lakh quintal of kharif paddy has been procured and over 32 lakh quintal would be purchased in the second phase. By the end of the season,  procurement will exceed 40 lakh quintal, said Dora. He added that since millers are busy both lifting paddy and delivering milled rice, there is shortage of vehicles for lifting paddy. “Steps are being taken to mobilise more millers and vehicles to lift paddy at the earliest. We have set target to lift 1 lakh quintal paddy every day”, he said.
In Kendrapara district too, farmers are worried over damage to ripe paddy and vegetable crops due to unseasonal rains. In the current crop season, 70 per cent of paddy crops have been harvested and stocked in either open fields, threshing yards or mandis. Farmers fear that crops would be damaged if rains continues.

Agriculture Department officials have advised farmers to shift their paddy to safe places and cover them with polythene. However, farmers said many of them cannot afford polythene sheets or labourers to cover and shift the harvested crops. “I have recently harvested paddy on two acre of land. Since labourers are not available easily, my entire family harvested the crop which is now in the threshing yard. But how can I shift the large stock to godown now in such a short span of time without labourers?” asked Bijay Sahoo, a farmer of Bharatpur.

Apart from paddy, groundnut farmers are worried as rains during peak harvesting season might damage the crops. On the other hand, owners of tractors and paddy harvesting machines are minting money by renting them out at a premium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
paddy Kalahandi farmers
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp