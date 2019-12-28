Home States Odisha

Xavier’s sports meet INXSPOM-2019 kicks off

Sports meet is like a get-together in which participation is an achievement in itself, said Khandapara MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sports meet is like a get-together in which participation is an achievement in itself, said Khandapara MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik. Inaugurating the 9th biennial Inter Xavier’s Sports Meet ‘INXSPOM-2019’ of St. Xavier Group of Schools, Patnaik highlighted the necessity of sports and discipline in a student’s life and asked them to involve more in sports and win laurels for institutions.

Organised and hosted by Krishnamurty World School at Satyabrata Stadium here on Friday, thrilling events marked the opening ceremony of the meet. Old students also witnessed spectacular display of rhythm, discipline and order as NCC and Scouts marched past to welcome the dignitaries to the dias.
The inaugural function began with chanting of a Sanskrit verse from Vedas by Pt Matru Prasad Mishra, the Mahasachiv of Gobardhan Pitha, Puri.Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim attended the function as guest of honour.

Principal of Krishnamurty World School Asha TR addressed the gathering and emphasised on the motto of INXSPOM “To enhance Sportsmanship”. Printer and publisher of The ‘Samaja’ Niranjan Rath was also present.After release of balloons and pigeons as a mark of freedom, the traditional flambeau was lit following which athletic events began. As many as 28 schools participated in the first day’s event.

Among others, COO, Tata Class Edge, Sanjay Radhakrishnan; ADM, Cuttack, Bijay Kumar Khandayat; MD-cum-Chairman of St. Xavier’s Group of Schools Dr GS Patnaik; Director, St. Xavier’s Group of Schools Dr PC Mohanty; Dr GS Panda Administrator; Mukesh Saraf CEO; Satyam Saraf Trustee; Samyak Mohanty Corporate Head and A Samantaray, Assistant Director of the Group of Schools were present.

