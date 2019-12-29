BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma clarifies on Kosagumuda rape case

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Bhrugu Buxipatra on Saturday came down heavily on BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma for raising questions on the truth behind Kosagumunda minor girl rape and murder case.

When the post-mortem report is yet to be submitted, how Das Burma knew that the incident is not based on facts, Buxipatra asked at a media conference here.

“Das Burma and other ruling BJD leaders are working to save the culprits. Police are also trying to shield the culprits behind the crime by not taking any action,” he said.

However, Das Burma retracted from the statement on Saturday and described the Kosagumuda rape and murder case as very sensitive and unfortunate.

Stating that crime against children and women is  extremely sensitive and should be handled protecting dignity of the affected and the family, the former Minister said he had expressed his unhappiness at the behaviour and action of Congress leader Pradeep Majhi.

“I was referring to the falsehood of Majhi and his repeated actions in the past as well in similar cases,” he said.

Alleging that Majhi has twisted and misused his statement which is very unfortunate, Das Burma asked other political parties to desist from politicising the issue.

On Friday, Das Burma had condemned Congress leader Pradip Majhi for protesting and instigating violence by telling protestors to ‘set everything on fire’ and said Nabarangpur residents will best judge the comments made by the former Congress MP. 

Meanwhile, father of the deceased minor girl on Saturday threatened to commit suicide along with his family members if denied justice.

Kosagumuda Christain Samaj also came forward in support of the victim’s family demanding Das Burma to apologise for his comments.

