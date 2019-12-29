Home States Odisha

BJD men challaned for helmetless bike rally

Some users also expressed their displeasure over the blatant violations and questioned why a common man was discriminated.

Published: 29th December 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJD’s bike rally in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was left red faced after hundreds of activists of its youth wing, Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD), took out a bike rally without wearing helmets in the Capital as part of the party’s 23rd foundation day celebration on Thursday. The BYJD activists took out the bike rally from Station Square to BJD office where they welcomed their party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The netizens were quick to notice the violations and many took to Twitter and wondered whether police will initiate any action against the violators.

“Something is definitely missing and I guess it’s helmet,” wrote a Twitterati, Biswajit.
In his tweet, he also tagged Odisha Police and Commissionerate Police and asked whether any action will be taken against the violators.Another Twitterati Omprakas Pattanaik quipped, “No helmet is required if you have a ruling party flag on your bike, even the traffic police will not stop you at AG Square.”

Some users also expressed their displeasure over the blatant violations and questioned why a common man was discriminated.After the photographs of the activists went viral on the social media, Commissionerate Police stepped into the matter. “We are already looking into the CCTV footage on violation of helmet rule during the rally and will launch prosecutions,” Commissionerate Police said in a tweet.

Also, this being problem in all political rallies in India, the police have to devise ways for dealing with it in future, it added. A senior police officer said they have started to identify the violators through CCTV footage and challans were also issued to a few of them on Saturday.

“Automatic number-plate recognition system has not been installed in the stretch where the bike rally was carried out. Otherwise, the challans would have been sent to the violators’ homes. The violators are being identified from the CCTV footage and necessary action will be taken against them,” the police officer added.Sources said on an average, the police are issuing at least 150 challans everyday by noticing the traffic violations from the CCTV cameras installed in the city.

