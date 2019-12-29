Chargesheet filed in gang rape case

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Saturday filed a 205-page chargesheet in the case of gang rape of a 37-year-old married woman near Baraipali chowk within Ainthapali police limits. The chargesheet was filed within 20 days of registration of FIR. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said since it is a ‘red flag’ case, the chargesheet was filed after collection of sufficient evidence and completion of investigation. “The case was given top priority and steps are being taken for speedy trial,” he said.

On December 7, the victim was standing at Baraipali chowk when a youth offered to drop her at home. She left with the youth on his motorcycle and was gang-raped at a desolate place. The victim was found lying unconscious at Baraipali area the next morning. She was rushed to VIMSAR for treatment by the police. After investigation into the incident, six persons including two juveniles were arrested.