Chilly 4 degree C at Sonepur  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With cold wave prevailing in most parts of Odisha, Sonepur recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 4 degree Celsius (C) on Saturday. Met officials said the minimum temperature in most parts of the state marked a sharp fall. Apart from Sonepur, nine other stations recorded temperature below 10 degree C. It was 5.6 degree C in Keonjhar, 5.8 in Jharsuguda, 7 in Titlagarh, 7.4 in Sambalpur, 7.6 in Balasore, 8 in Angul, 8.5 in Baripada, 9.6 in Cuttack and 9.8 in Hirakud. The mercury plunged to 12 degree in the Capital City. The highest maximum temperature of 27.5 degree C was recorded at Gopalpur.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said there has been 4 to 6 degree fall in the minimum night temperature which will continue for next 48 hours. “Cold wave will prevail at one or two places in north interior Odisha as well as Balasore, Cuttack, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir on Sunday,” he said, adding, “Such condition will also prevail in Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on December 30.”

Besides, shallow to moderate fog is likely at different places for next three days, he said.

In view of the IMD forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena issued advisory to all districts and asked collectors to take precautionary measures to tackle the situation. Blocks, tehsils and panchayats have been asked to ensure necessary measures in this regard. He has also asked the district administration and other officials at field level to keep the school and public buildings open at night during the period to provide shelter to poor and homeless individuals.

Cold grip

9 stations record below 10

5.6 Keonjhar

5.8 Jharsuguda

7 Titlagarh

7.4 Sambalpur

7.6 Balasore

8 Angul

8.5 Baripada

9.6 Cuttack

