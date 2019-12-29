Home States Odisha

Debrigarh’s tourism revenue goes up  

The Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary through its nature camp and eco-tourism activities has earned a revenue of `58.6 lakh this year until Friday. 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary through its nature camp and eco-tourism activities has earned a revenue of Rs 58.6 lakh this year until Friday. On the same day last year, the revenue generation from Debrigarh nature camp stood at Rs 35 lakh. Besides, the total revenue collection from camp and eco-tourism activities was estimated at Rs 53 lakh during 2018-19. However, on December 27 this year, the camp recorded revenue collection of Rs 48 lakh which is Rs 13 lakh more than the last year.   

For the last one year, the wildlife division has been taking several measures to explore the tourism potential of the sanctuary. This year, the Hirakud wildlife division started a number of community managed eco-tourism activities in the sanctuary. 

While the Debrigarh Jungle Safari was started in May, two new activities were added to the eco-tourism packages including boating in November and soft-trekking in early December.The sanctuary also facilitated paid nature tours for schools and colleges. Around Rs 10.6 lakh has been collected from these activities so far.In the nature camp, there are five double bed Water Front cottages, besides eight double bed rooms named as Bison Block and one four bed dormitory which can be booked through the sanctuary website. 

