Human sacrifice alleged in missing case  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Residents of Sindhekela gheraoed the local police station on Saturday expressing their ire over alleged inaction of police in tracing a missing girl. They have alleged that the 12-year-old may have been sacrificed by her brother.The 12-year-old has been missing from the village since Tuesday. Police have detained her brother Sobhaban Rana in the connection.

Locals alleged that the case might be linked with human sacrifice as the girl was last seen going out of her house with her brother Sobhaban who was arrested last year for killing his nine-year-old cousin to appease the Goddess. Sobhaban was arrested along with his uncle Kunja Rana, the main accused in the case. While Kunja is in jail, Sobhaban was released on bail two months back.

The girl’s parents lodged a missing complaint on Friday following which, police detained Sobhaban. Locals alleged that he might have killed his sister over sorcery. SDPO SN Satpathy said police are interrogating Sobhaban to find the whereabouts of his missing sister.