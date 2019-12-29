Home States Odisha

IIM Sambalpur incubation centre at Bhubaneswar

MBA seats will be enhanced from 120 to 180 from 2020-21 session

Published: 29th December 2019 11:36 AM

Pen

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur will increase its MBA seats and set up an incubation centre in the Capital to promote technology-based entrepreneurship and start up.
The seat strength in MBA will be enhanced to 180 from 120 for the first and second years from 2020-21 academic session, said IIM Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal during the 13th International Conference of Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute (ISDSI) here.

As part of the MoU which the institute has signed with Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to promote entrepreneurship and start ups in Odisha, an incubation centre will be set up in Bhubaneswar.
The proposed centre will incubate small entrepreneurs and give ideas to them on use of digital technology to boost their start ups and business.The incubation centre will have its hubs at Rourkela and other parts of the State to encourage young talents in the rural and semi-urban areas seeking jobs to become entrepreneurs and mentor them to make their business models a success, he said adding, the institute will seek Odisha Government’s coordination.

As part of the pact, IIM-Sambalpur will also develop a digital industry model for weavers and artisans involved in traditional occupations for revival of dying industries.IIM-Sambalpur Director, who is also president of ISDSI, said in his address at the conference on ‘Managing Industry Transformation in Post-Digital Era’ said the institute and ISDSI will work together to prepare the industries to sustain in the post-digital or quantum era that will come after the end of this digital era.

“As the modern and innovative technologies will continue to throw new and complex challenges to us, our industries need to reinvent themselves to survive,” he said. “It is important for us to find long-term solutions now as we don’t know what kind of industry will evolve in that era where computers are likely to take over humans and cryptocurrencies may replace cash.”

The three-day international conference will continue till December 30. President of Decision Science Institute (DSI) USA Prof Vijay R Kannan, Chairman of BW Businessworld Anurag Batra, IIM Calcutta Prof Kamlesh Mehta, IIM Trichi Prof B Metri and other delegates also spoke at the conference.

Preparing the future
Seat strength in MBA to be increased from 120 to 180 for first and second years from 2020-21 academic session.Proposed centre will incubate small entrepreneurs, give ideas on use of digital technology to boost their start ups and business. Incubation centre will have hubs at Rourkela and other parts of the State 
Aims to encourage young talents in the rural and semi-urban areas seeking jobs to become entrepreneurs 
The hubs will mentor young minds to make their business models a success

