Maoists torch vehicles Odisha's Rayagada district

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Muniguda area of Rayagada district after Maoists set ablaze several construction vehicles on Friday night.A group of Maoists torched the vehicles engaged in construction of Saradapur-Thuapadi road in Muniguda block. Alleging sub-standard construction of the road under PMGSY, around 15 Maoists set three vehicles, including a JCB, on fire. They also left a poster at the spot warning the administration to stop the construction work. Meanwhile, combing operation has been intensified in the area.
