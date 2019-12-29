NSUI observes 135th INC foundation day   

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Jagatsinghpur district, observed the 135th foundation day of Indian National Congress (INC) and staged demonstration to protest NRC, NPR and CAA here on Saturday.

Earlier, NSUI members distributed fruits and sweets among patients of district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur.

Former chairman of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Biplab Chaudhry, president of NSUI, Jagatsinghpur Kumar Pritam Parija, co-coordinator Krushna Chandra Pradhan, ex-secretary of State Youth Congress Avilash Mania and other Congress leaders were present.