Home States Odisha

Odisha woman, child rescued from Haryana

A contractor from Baisinga block was arrested from Haryana on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child from Tilapada village.

Published: 29th December 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A contractor from Baisinga block was arrested from Haryana on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child from Tilapada village.  The accused, Chandan, a resident of Dhamra in Bhadrak district, is believed to be a serial offender and allegedly involved in trafficking and murder cases. The victim, a resident of Baghamara village within Nilagiri police limits in Balasore district had gone missing along with her son on November 23. 

Her husband Kartika Singh said the victim was asked by her sister Mani Dehuri and one Manju Majhi to come to her father’s house in Tilapada village. She reached Tilapada on November 22. However, her father Biranchi Dehuri was not at home.  Kartika said he was informed by his relative Rabi Dehuri that Manju and Mani had sold his wife and son to Chandan for Rs 50,000. He then went to Baisinga police station to file a missing report. However, an ASI there asked to file the complaint with Nilagiri police station in Balasore district. 

Later, Kartika informed the matter to Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi who directed officials concerned to register the missing report at Baisinga police station. Kartika said Chandan had called him and sought Rs 50,000 to release his wife and son. Baisinga police with the help of their counterparts from Haryana rescued the woman and the child.

A New Delhi based journalist had suspected it to be a case of trafficking and had intimated the matter to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Mayurbhanj. On December 23, the committee had directed Mayurbhanj SP to expedite investigation into the matter. Sources said Chandan could be a resident of Bangladesh and he keeps changing his name frequently. Baisinga IIC LD Swain the accused and the victims were sent to hospital for medical tests. He said further investigation into the matter is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha woman child rescued
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp