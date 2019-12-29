Home States Odisha

Privatisation of CESU opposed

Published: 29th December 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 11:52 AM

As electricity is the prime driver of State’s development, the government has attached high priority on the uninterrupted power supply.

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rajya Bidyut Shramika Karmachari Engineers Ekta Manch on Saturday opposed State Government’s decision to privatise CESU and handing over its control to Tata Power Limited. 

Members of the Manch said privatisation of CESU earlier had proven disastrous. Instead of learning from its past mistakes government has allowed Odisha Electricity Regulatory Authority to privatise it as well as other power distribution companies. 

The members pointed out that funds to the tune of around Rs 2,000 crore including Rs 750 crore under ODSP and Rs 300 crore under DDGJY has been invested by both the State and Centre in CESU.

However, it is surprising as to how the private firm has been allowed to buy 51 per cent share by a meagre Rs 175 crore.
They also questioned how the Rs 1,900 crore to be collected as arrear dues by the discom, will be shared.

They alleged that during the previous privatisation of the discoms, liability to the tune of `10,000 crore to be payable to State-run Gridco were created by the private firms.

However, both AES and Reliance Energy, that were managing the discoms, went scot-free and their arrear became State’s liability.

“Nobody is aware as to what safeguard has been made in the present contract with Tata Power to prevent similar situation in future,” said convener of the Manch JK Ray.  

