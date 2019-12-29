Home States Odisha

Solvency certificate abolished, self-certification introduced

The initiative, launched by the Chief Minister through video-conference, will directly benefit about 50 lakh applicants every year.

Published: 29th December 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to take administration closer to the common people through the 5T initiative, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday abolished  solvency certificate and announced that income and resident certificates will be issued on self-certification. The Revenue and Disaster  Management department has framed rules in this regard to implement the Chief Minister’s mantra of trusting in the goodness of people rather than  integrity of processes.

The initiative, launched by the Chief Minister through video-conference, will directly benefit about 50 lakh applicants every year. This will help  students and youth community get certificates without visiting government offices.

Various miscellaneous and caste certificates can now be applied online at <http://edistrict.odisha.gov.in> from anywhere anytime. Apart from this,  citizens can visit any common service centre (CSC) of their choice and apply to any tehsil for certificates. The people can also download  certificates from the portal or mail box. The Government has abolished all types of fees for grant of miscellaneous and caste certificates. However,  charges for application through CSC will have to be paid.

Official sources said the recruiting agencies will allow applicants to declare their caste and resident status at the time of application. After  provisional selection, applicants will be called upon to produce caste and resident certificates for scrutiny and final selection. Similar process will  also be adopted by the educational institutions for admission of students. Caste certificates (ST and SC) will be issued to students along with the  school leaving certificate (SLC).

Applicants will not have to run from pillar to post get solvency certificate as no department will ask for it. Instead of solvency certificates, IT returns  and bank guarantee will be asked for issuing licence to storage agents, grant or renewal of excise licence and quarry lease.

Legal heir certificate will not be required for payment of Government dues. On death of the Government employees, various dues such as  pension/family pension, gratuity and leave salary will be paid to the legal heirs based on the entry in the service book. There will also be no user  fees for any miscellaneous certificate.Besides, in order to make the ePAUTI portal more user friendly for online payment of land revenue, the Chief Minister launched a mobile app  PAUTI. The PAUTI App can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

New 5T initiative
Miscellaneous and caste certificates can now be applied online
Recruiting agencies to allow applicants to declare caste and resident status at the time of application
IT returns and bank guarantee to be asked for issuing licence to storage agents
Mobile app PAUTI launched for online payment of land revenue
50 lakh applicants to benefit every year

