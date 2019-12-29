Home States Odisha

Sundargarh shivers as temp plummets  

Rourkela recorded 6.7 degree C; thin layers of ice covered flora and roads in Koida block

Published: 29th December 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:23 AM

Children warming themselves in Rourkela on Saturday evening | Express

By Express News Service

 ROURKELA/JEYPORE : MERCURY dropped to around 6 degree C in Rourkela as cold wave gripped the city and other parts of Sundargarh district on Saturday. In Koida, locals claimed frost was witnessed on Friday night and on Saturday morning, thin layers of ice were seen covering the flora and roads in the region.The environment engineering wing of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Saturday reported Rourkela’s minimum temperature at 6.7 degree C, while the maximum was at 23.8 degree C.

The temperature dropped since Thursday night as the district received light rainfall and a day later, mercury plummeted sharply. On Saturday, freezing cold condition prevailed and thick layer of fog blocked visibility on the roads.While most of the city residents kept themselves confined to the comfort of their houses on  Friday and Saturday, those stepping out took precaution. People were also seen warming near bonfires in various areas of the city.

The cold wave condition was intense in rural pockets of the district. The hilly mining areas of Koida and Tensa in Koida block saw near freezing condition. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said as per the advisory of the Special Relief Commissioner, people have been asked to take precautionary measures to mitigate the adverse impacts of cold wave on people and livestock. He said all blocks, tehsils and gram panchayats have been alerted to take appropriate action. Poor and homeless people will be provided shelter in night shelters, schools and public buildings.

In Jeypore, day temperature came down to 18 degree Celsius, the lowest this winter. The district was in the grip of severe cold wave which threw normal life out of gear. Dense fog in the morning put traffic out of gear on both State and National Highways in the district. Agriculture department officials said the weather is conducive for vegetable farming.

