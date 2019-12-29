Theft of minerals from Rourkela Steel Plant raises concern

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Amid continuing theft of materials from the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended four of its personnel after seizure of two heavy transport vehicles near the New Plate Mill (NPM) site. But, there is no official confirmation yet from the CISF.

According to reports, a truck and a trailer which did not have valid documents managed to enter the traffic gate of RSP on December 25 and stopped at the NPM site to illegally load iron slabs.

While slabs were being loaded onto one of the vehicles, a shipping officer suspecting foul play raised an alarm. Drivers and helpers of both vehicles fled the site. Sources said of the 32 slabs stacked at the site only 20 slabs are available. Each slabs weighing about 16 tonnes is priced about Rs 4.8 lakh. Accusing finger were pointed at two senior officers of NPM, one of whom was named as accused in a CBI case of June 2018. During investigation, the CISF on Friday evening suspended an ASI, two head constables and one constable.

CISF DIG for RSP Shikhar Sahay did not comment on the issue. Tangarpali police said the CISF on Friday gave an intimation about detention of two unauthorised and unclaimed heavy vehicles, but no offence was mentioned. RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi said organised theft of costly materials is a grave concern with the RSP and SAIL passing through hard times.

He questioned how the two heavy vehicles managed to slip through the dual surveillance system and enter the NPM site. As per guidelines, without permission of the authorities concerned no vehicle can enter the NPM or any other sensitive area.

Earlier in October 2018, a shipping officer and a crane operator of RSP were sent to jail by Tangarpali police for conniving with a local firm in stealing pig irons. In January 2016, the president of INTUC-affiliated Rourkela Shramik Sangh Prashant Behera had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI inquiry into organised theft of Ferroniobium worth about Rs 1.2 crore from RSP.