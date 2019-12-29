Home States Odisha

Theft of minerals from Rourkela Steel Plant raises concern

While slabs were being loaded onto one of the vehicles, a shipping officer suspecting foul play raised an alarm.

Published: 29th December 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Amid continuing theft of materials from the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended four of its personnel after seizure of two heavy transport vehicles near the New Plate Mill (NPM) site. But, there is no official confirmation yet from the CISF. 
According to reports, a truck and a trailer which did not have valid documents managed to enter the traffic gate of RSP on December 25 and stopped at the NPM site to illegally load iron slabs. 

While slabs were being loaded onto one of the vehicles, a shipping officer suspecting foul play raised an alarm. Drivers and helpers of both vehicles fled the site. Sources said of the 32 slabs stacked at the site only 20 slabs are available. Each slabs weighing about 16 tonnes is priced about Rs 4.8 lakh. Accusing finger were pointed at two senior officers of NPM, one of whom was named as accused in a CBI case of June 2018. During investigation, the CISF on Friday evening suspended an ASI, two head constables and one constable. 

CISF DIG for RSP Shikhar Sahay did not comment on the issue. Tangarpali police said the CISF on Friday gave an intimation about detention of two unauthorised and unclaimed heavy vehicles, but no offence was mentioned. RSP Executives’ Association (RSPEA) president Bimal Bisi said organised theft of costly materials is a grave concern with the RSP and SAIL passing through hard times. 

He questioned how the two heavy vehicles managed to slip through the dual surveillance system and enter the NPM site. As per guidelines, without permission of the authorities concerned no vehicle can enter the NPM or any other sensitive area. 

Earlier in October 2018, a shipping officer and a crane operator of RSP were sent to jail by Tangarpali police for conniving with a local firm in stealing pig irons. In January 2016, the president of INTUC-affiliated Rourkela Shramik Sangh Prashant Behera had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI inquiry into organised theft of Ferroniobium worth about Rs 1.2 crore from RSP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Steel Plant CISF Narendra Modi
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp