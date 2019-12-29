Two-day biennial INXSPOM-2019 concludes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The 9th edition of two-day biennial Inter Xavier’s Sports Meet (INXSPOM-2019) organised here at Satyabrata Stadium concluded with fanfare on Saturday. Students from 32 Xavier’s Schools participated in all the 55 events which saw huge participation.Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvik Biswal joined as chief guest and inaugurated the closing ceremony in presence of Pandit Matru Prasad Mishra, International athlete Parbati Sethi, Director of St. Xavier’s Group Dr PC Mohanty, administrator Dr GS Panda, CEO Mukesh Saraf, Trustee Satyam Saraf, Corporate Head Samyak Mohanty and other management members of the group schools.

International athlete Parvati Sethy presented awards to winners and the champion with medals and certificates. While St Xavier’s High School, Bharni was singled out the champion of INXSPOM-2019, St Xavier’s High School, Deoghar and St Xavier’s High School, Ambapua, Berhampur were awarded runners up.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Principal, SXHS-Barbati Subhashree Mohanty.

Among others, Rajib Mohanty, Secretary SXHS-Puri and Jajpur Road, Principal of Senior Secondary School (CBSE) Barabati, Prasant Dash; Vincent Edassary, Principal of St Xavier’s High School, Nayabazar; Biyat Mishra, HM; Premraj Patro Principal, St. Xavier’s High School, Athagarh and Subhashree Mohanty, Principal, St Xavier’s High School, CBSE, Barabati. The programme was a grand success and highly appreciated from all quarters.