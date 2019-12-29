Two weeks after, no breakthrough in Cuttack elderly couple murder

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: More than two weeks after the double murder at Beleswar New Colony, Commissionerate Police is still clueless about the culprits and motive.Blood-soaked bodies of an elderly couple, Srinath Samal (72) and his wife Bidyulata Samal (65) were found in their house on December 12 night.

Only the couple was staying in the house while their son and daughters were staying outside the State. Their bodies were found with throats slit and multiple injury marks. Police had seized a blood-stained kitchen knife and a chopper from the spot.

Prima facie evidence and preliminary police probe suggested that people known to the couple were involved in the act since there were no signs of forced entry into the house, crime for ‘dacoity’ was also ruled out and murders were attributed to personal enmity.

According to neighbours, a woman who had been working as maid in their house had gone to her native village a few days before the incident.

A youth, who was working as mason, was also staying at their house on rent for the last two months. After a few days, Srinath’s wife expressed displeasure over the tenant’s activities as other youths were visiting and staying with him.

The couple had also spoken to the mason in this regard, but it did not work out. Srinath had evicted the tenant from his house 10 to 12 days before the incident.

The couple had also lent money to a few people and sometimes there were quarrels in front of their house over dispute in payment of interest, said a neighbour.

“We are investigating the murder case after zeroing in on all suspects and different aspects including some family dispute of the couple,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh adding efforts are on to solve the murder mystery with arrest of accused very soon.