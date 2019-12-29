Vegetable prices dip in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Prices of most vegetables, which had been skyrocketing for the last few months, are now witnessing a sharp fall in the district. However, onion and potato continue to hassle consumers. The price of cabbage has come down from Rs 50 per kg to Rs 25 per kg. Similarly, brinjal, which was selling for Rs 40 per kg, is now available for Rs 20 per kg. Price of pumpkin has gone down from Rs 35 per kg to Rs 20 per kg and tomato now available for Rs 20 per kg.

Tapan Parida, a Government employee said prices of vegetables have fallen by almost 50 per cent. “However, the price of onion and potato has remain unchanged. I am hoping it will come down in the next two weeks,” he said. Even as consumers are glad that the prices of vegetables have come crashing by almost 50 per cent, it does not augur well for farmers. The farmers said with the dip in price, they are unable to make up for their expenditure on fertiliser and irrigation.

Jiban Behera, a vegetable farmer from Chandol said traders from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar procure vegetables from the district and sell them for huge profit in malls. He said exploitation by middlemen is rampant in the district. Secretary of district unit of Krusaka Sabha Gayadhar Dhal said owing to lack of cold storage and food processing plants, vegetable growers of the district are forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices.