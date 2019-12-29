Year of highs and lows for Puri

By Express News Service

Heritage Zone near Jagannath temple

For creation of the Heritage Corridor around Sri Jagannath temple, the Puri administration demolished important mutts and structures near the temple like Nanguli, Emar, Bada Akhada, San Chhata and Mangu Mutts amid public outcry. Government decided to raze all the structures located in the 75-metre corridor around Meghanad Prachir of the temple for the project. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a `500 crore package for the corridor for which, 16 mutts have been listed for demolition. The State Government also announced rehabilitation package for mutts and people who lost their houses, shops and land for the purpose. Demolition is continuing.

Town Development Plan

The State Government also announced a `3,000 crore comprehensive development plan for the town for which, land would be acquired in various parts of Puri and old buildings demolished to create new amenities. As a part of the project, two huge municipal market complexes were demolished to pave way for a new one with modern amenities.

Under the ambitious project, a trumpet bridge from Malatipatpur bus stand to Puri Jagannath Ballav would be constructed while all the five holy water bodies considered will be renovated. A meditation centre and several multi-storey vehicle parking places would be constructed besides, widening of existing roads. The project is scheduled to be completed within two years. The Chief Minister also sanctioned `5 crore for construction of Raghunandan library and digitisation of books and manuscripts.

New look for Swargadwar

In one of the most significant decisions of the year, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to shift the Samadhi of his father and former Chief minister late Biju Pattnaik from Swargadwar to facilitate its expansion and development. He sanctioned `5 crore for development of Swargadwar and this month, the district administration started razing unauthorised structures from the crematorium. Several tombstones along with the old ‘Sraadha Gruha’ were demolished.

Political Changes

On the political front, while BJD heavyweights Maheswar Mohanty and Sanjay Dasburma lost to their BJP rivals, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra was unsuccessful in unseating the ruling party’s Pinaki Mishra in the Lok Sabha polls.

Fani Brunt

The district also had to bear the brunt of cyclone Fani, dispelling the notion that it is immune to such calamities. The extremely severe cyclonic storm hit Puri on May 3 unleashed massive destruction in the district. Three persons were killed in the district and several others were injured while 3.5 lakh people lost their houses to the cyclone.

No Let Up in Crime Rate

The district also remained in news for heinous crimes. While a tribal minor girl was raped in a parked bus at the Puri bus stand in July, another girl was gang-raped in a Government quarters in December. In March, miscreants torched Hatia-Puri Express at Puri railway station. Four of the train’s coaches were reduced to ashes in the incident.

TEMPLE TOWN DEVELOPMENT

