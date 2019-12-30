Home States Odisha

A year of new beginnings in Odisha's Koraput

From politics to coffee, Koraput saw many new faces and projects in 2019. Bidyadhar Choudhury lists out who and what made news.

Kotia village on the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

By Bidyadhar Choudhury
Express News Service

New Faces in Political Scene

It was the election year and Koraput saw four new faces in the political arena. Minister of  Textiles Padmini Dian scripted history by becoming the first woman minister from the district. 

Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi and his Laxmipur counterpart Prabhu Jani were elected for the first time to the State Legislative Assembly.

First time MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka defeated formidable opponents Kaushalya Hikaka of BJD and former MP Jayram Pangi of BJP to win the only Lok Sabha seat for Congress in the State.

Special Package for Disputed Kotia

To outdo Andhra Pradesh, the State Government this year announced a special package of `150  crore for development of 21 villages under the disputed Kotia panchayat located on the border of  Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The development plans include opening of a hospital, RI office, police station and high schools.

Branding of Koraput Coffee

Coffee grown in the valleys of Koraput finally got an identity this year. The Tribal Development  Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) is currently branding and marketing it as  ‘Koraput Coffee’ and the product is also being sold through e-commerce site, Amazon.

The district also got a coffee processing unit which was set up by TDCCOL in collaboration with  Koraput administration and Coffee Development Trust.

New Schemes and Recognition

Rural development took the front seat this year. The district bagged sixth position at a national level for proper implementation of MGNREGS and Kosandi gram panchayat of Nandapur block also bagged second position at panchayat level for implementation of the scheme. 

The district administration also launched Aparajita, a campaign against child marriage. Aparajita aims to cut down the child marriage rate to 14 per cent in the first phase.

Five minor girls who protested their weddings and refused to get married before the age of 18 have been roped in by Koraput administration as brand ambassadors of Aparajita.

Resentment over mining

People of around 22 villages in Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Kashipur blocks opposed exploration of minerals at Kodingamali bauxite mines, which was leased out by OMC to Andhra Pradesh based Mythri Infra company.

They sat on strike in April and August for several days demanding a ‘palli sabha’, appointment of locals in the mines and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma area.

In Pottangi, members of Serubandha Surakhya Samiti opposed NALCO’s proposed bauxite mining move.

