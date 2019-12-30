Home States Odisha

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao in all districts of Odisha

Central government's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme. ( Photo | Beti Bachao Beti Padho website )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Worried over declining child sex ratio and rising crimes against women, State Government has decided to implement the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme of the Centre in all 30 districts.

Launched in 2015, the scheme was implemented only in Nayagarh district. It will be extended to rest 29 districts as a tri-ministerial effort of Ministries of Women and Child Development, Health and Family Welfare and Human Resource Development to address declining child sex ratio and related issues of empowerment of girls and women.

The scheme will be implemented in two components - multi-sectoral intervention and media advocacy outreach activities.

The districts have been divided into two groups having 15 each for the scheme that will be operated under the Centrally sponsored Mission for Protection and Empowerment for Women with the Centre bearing 100 per cent financial assistance.

As provisioned, the grant in aid will be released by the Ministry of Women and Child Development directly to the district Collectors as there is no provision for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The districts selected under multi-sectoral intervention and media advocacy are Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurda, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kalahandi.

The districts to be covered under media advocacy and outreach activities are Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonepur, Balangir, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Boudh, Koraput, Nuapada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

An official of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department said the funds to the Collectors will be released in two instalments as per the proposals received from the respective districts as per the BBBP scheme guidelines.

“Collectors have been asked to prepare action plans which will be shared with WCD department and Ministry of WCD for approval. They will also constitute district task force led by Collector with representation of officials from departments like health, education, District Legal Service Authority and police,” he said.

Meanwhile, all District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) have been appointed as nodal officers for implementation and monitoring of the scheme.

New move

  • 2015 scheme launched in Nayagarh

  • 2 groups of districts

  • 100 per cent financial assistance from the Centre

  • 934 per 1000 males child sex ratio in State

  • 940 per 1000 males national ratio

