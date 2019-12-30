Celebrations enter third day at Odisha's Rajendra College

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Former students of Rajendra College reminisced their days spent in the institution as its platinum jubilee celebration entered the third day on Sunday.

Thousands of ex-students came together for the occasion.

Former student and Rural Development Minister Sushant Singh joined as chief guest. Members of the alumni included former ministers Jagannath Pattnaik and Jogendra Behera, former MP Dhaneswar Behera, SCB professor Jayanta Behera, Editor of Prameya group Gopal Krushna Mahapatra and others were guests of honour. College principal Binaya Kumar Jena was also present.