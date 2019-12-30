Five arrested in Odisha activist's murder

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed five miscreants involved in the murder of RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda.

SP Prateek Singh said prime accused Biswajit Patra, two contract killers and two mediators S Balaji Achari and Rasa Bihari Das have been arrested.

“Achari and Das are employees of SOUTHCO. The hunt for the sixth accused is on. A country-made pistol, three live bullets, six mobile phones and a bike have been seized from their possession,” said Singh.

Abhimanyu was standing in front of his house at Baliguda when two bike-borne miscreants fired at him from point-blank range and fled on December 10. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.