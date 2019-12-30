Home States Odisha

IAS officer in Odisha caught taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

Official sources said that the information was received as a part of the feedback mechanism of 'Mo Sarkar' initiative and accordingly a trap was laid for the official.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Bhubaneswar was arrested for allegedly taking bribe. 

Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, who is currently serving as director of Odisha's Horticulture Department, was arrested on Monday by Vigilance Cell officers for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for passing a bill.

The 2009 batch IAS officer was caught red-handed by the officials of the anti-corruption agency while accepting the bribe from a person. Official sources said that the information was received as a part of the feedback mechanism of 'Mo Sarkar' initiative and accordingly a trap was laid for the official.

A vigilance officer said they had received allegations about Upadhyaya's illegal activities and he was under their scanner. "After arresting Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, simultaneous searches are being conducted at various places in connection with the matter," he said and added further investigation is on.
 

