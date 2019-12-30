Home States Odisha

IIM-Sambalpur introduces flipped classroom concept

This way the students will be able to find solutions to social problems, come up with new ideas that will lead to innovation and employment generation.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur has introduced the flipped classroom concept to promote innovation.

The idea behind introducing flipped classroom is to allow students to get in-depth knowledge in their field of study through practical work, said IIM-Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal on the sidelines of the ongoing three-day international conference of Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute here on Sunday.

Initially, the concept was introduced in three MBA courses. In the flipped classroom, apart from their regular courses, the students will be given a project for nine months to work on social innovation.

The students will be asked to visit any local village, a slum, nearby school or any other public place, analyse the problem during the first three months, design the project in the second three months and implement and make impact study of the project in the last three months to come up with solutions.

The project work will be given to the students from January 2020, he informed.

This way the students will be able to find solutions to social problems, come up with new ideas that will lead to innovation and employment generation.

Besides, while getting their degrees, they will also have the practical knowledge in their field, Jaiswal said.

IIM Sambalpur is the first to implement the idea of flipped classroom, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur IIM Sambalpur
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp