IIM-Sambalpur introduces flipped classroom concept

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur has introduced the flipped classroom concept to promote innovation.

The idea behind introducing flipped classroom is to allow students to get in-depth knowledge in their field of study through practical work, said IIM-Sambalpur Director Mahadeo Jaiswal on the sidelines of the ongoing three-day international conference of Indian Subcontinent Decision Sciences Institute here on Sunday.

Initially, the concept was introduced in three MBA courses. In the flipped classroom, apart from their regular courses, the students will be given a project for nine months to work on social innovation.

The students will be asked to visit any local village, a slum, nearby school or any other public place, analyse the problem during the first three months, design the project in the second three months and implement and make impact study of the project in the last three months to come up with solutions.

The project work will be given to the students from January 2020, he informed.

This way the students will be able to find solutions to social problems, come up with new ideas that will lead to innovation and employment generation.

Besides, while getting their degrees, they will also have the practical knowledge in their field, Jaiswal said.

IIM Sambalpur is the first to implement the idea of flipped classroom, he said.