Mystery shrouds death of three sisters in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three sisters have died under mysterious circumstances at B Turubudi village under Digapahandi block.

They are Preeti Reddy (7), Barsha Reddy (11) and Subhalaxmi Reddy (6).

Sources said Preeti, Barsha, Subhalaxmi and their grandmother Kasturi Reddy had gone to sleep after having dinner on December 25.

At around 11.30 pm, they complained of uneasiness and were rushed to Digapahandi community health centre (CHC). But, Preeti died on the way.

Three others were admitted to the CHC and later, shifted to MKCGMCH after their condition worsened. They were discharged after recovery.

But condition of the two sisters and Kasturi deteriorated on Sunday and later, Subhalaxmi died. Barsha and her grandmother were again taken to MKCGMCH.

While Barsha died during treatment, Kasturi’s condition is critical.

The reason behind the death of the three sisters is yet to be ascertained.