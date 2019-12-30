Home States Odisha

Odisha Police undergo training to tackle cybercrime

Two police officials from each police station in the Twin city attended the two-day training conducted by Crime Branch at Commissionerate Police office here which concluded on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has organised a training programme for its personnel to impart skills to curb cybercrimes as tech-savvy offenders have been adopting new ways to cheat public.

“The task now is to ensure that every officer and each police station are able to deal with grievances of cybercrime victims. In the first round, about 90 police officials were provided basic training on cybercrime and investigation process. Another 90 officials will be imparted training in January,” Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said.

The officials will then be provided advanced training, which will be imparted by the experts from the banking sector, IT industry and others, he added.“Further training will be conducted with the help of experts and required forensic labs will be set up in next two months to meet the emerging challenges of cybercrime,” Commissionerate Police said in a tweet.

Though a large number of cybercrime cases are reported from the Capital, the victims have to visit Cuttack to lodge complaints in the absence of cybercrime police station here.

While the State has four cyber crime police stations at Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur, Odisha Police has requested the Government to set up three more in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore.

When a victim of cybercrime visits a police station, they are mostly asked to approach Crime Branch. For which, police officials are being trained to handle the cyber crimes, a senior police officer said.
Police are of the opinion that the training will also boost the day-to-day investigation of other cases.
In June, a training programme on cyber investigation and forensics was jointly organised by CID-Crime Branch and UNICEF, Odisha.

