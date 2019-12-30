Home States Odisha

Overbridge collapse derails train services in Odisha

The mishap occurred when safety-related modernisation work between Balasore and Nilgiri Road railway stations under Kharagpur division was being undertaken.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Railway tracks blocked after a portion of the overbridge collapses at Shobharampur.

Railway tracks blocked after a portion of the overbridge collapses at Shobharampur. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Train services were affected for over six hours in Kharagpur-Bhadrak railway section of South Eastern Railway (SER) after a portion of an under-construction overbridge collapsed on railway tracks at Shobharampur in the district. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The overhead electric wires were damaged after one of the six girders of the overbridge collapsed leading to disruption of train movement. Divisional Railway Manager of SER Manoranjan Pradhan along with Divisional Traffic Inspector AK Khuntia and technical staff rushed to the spot.

“Besides damage of overhead electric wires, no injury or casualty has been reported. Luckily, no train was going on the track when the mishap occurred,” Pradhan said.

A probe has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

A railway spokesperson said though trains were controlled as per prior information for lifting of girders and construction of the road overbridge, one of the girders fell down while it was being lifted.

The mishap occurred when safety-related modernisation work between Balasore and Nilgiri Road railway stations under Kharagpur division was being undertaken.

Hundreds of passengers had a harrowing time after they were stranded at Balasore and Bhubaneswar railway stations due to the mishap. At least 15 trains were rescheduled and diverted in both Up and Down lines.

While Bhadrak-Kharagpur MEMU was cancelled, Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express and Puri-Sealdah Special were rescheduled.

Similarly, Howrah-Puri Dhauli Express short-terminated at Basta station and returned as a special train towards Howrah. Khargapur-Bhadrak MEMU was short-terminated at Haldipada and returned as a passenger special towards Kharagpur.

Railway authorities controlled Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express along with some long distance trains.

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Yeshvantpur-Kamakhya Express via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Adra, Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Neelachal Express via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata and Howrah-Yeshvantpur Duronto Express and Agartala-Bangalore Cant Express via Kharagpur-Tata-Jaroli-Jakhpura were diverted.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 9.30 am on Monday has been rescheduled to 4.30 pm due to late arrival of the incoming train.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha train services Odisha trains Odisha overbridge collapse
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp