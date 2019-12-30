Home States Odisha

Paddy distress in Odisha boon for Andhra Pradesh traders

The State Government had decided to open paddy procurement centres in the district from November 15. Later, it was postponed to December 16.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy bags in a procurement centre in Kalahandi district

Paddy bags in a procurement centre in Kalahandi district (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With procurement centres yet to open in several areas of Ganjam, the farmers, anticipating the worst, have been resorting to distress sale of paddy.

However, the crisis augurs well for traders from Andhra Pradesh, who are camping in villages to buy paddy at throwaway prices.

The State Government had decided to open paddy procurement centres in the district from November 15. Later, it was postponed to December 16.

But, farmers alleged most of the mandis are yet to start functioning in the district.

The farmers warned if the procurement centres are not made functional soon, thousands of quintal of paddy will be bought by traders from Andhra Pradesh.The Government had decided to procure 25.94 lakh quintal paddy through 390 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), one ‘Pani Panchayat’ and 55 women self help groups (SHGs) in the first phase. As per sources, 136 procurement centres have been opened in the district till date.

Padma Charan Sahu from Hinjili said the farmers of areas where the mandis are yet to open are being harassed by millers. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene in the matter.J Swain of Beguniapada said the farmers had approached the Collector of Ganjam for redressal of the issue but in vain.

Rabi Satpathy from Bhanjanagar said the farmers are unable to sell their produce in the mandis that are functional as they are yet to get centralised tokens. Rabi was able to sell only 100 bags of paddy at the nearest mandi. He still has 500 bags with him.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies officials said procurement of paddy at the mandis is being done under the supervision of officers who have been asked to be vigilant to prevent distress sale of paddy.

Agricultural crisis

  • Traders from Andhra Pradesh are camping in villages to buy paddy from farmers

  • Farmers have alleged harassment by millers

  • Farmers of areas where mandis are functioning yet to get centralised tokens

  • The Government had decided to procure 25.94 lakh quintal paddy in the first phase

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Andhra Pradesh Odisha paddy Andhra Pradesh paddy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp