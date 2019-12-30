Paddy distress in Odisha boon for Andhra Pradesh traders

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With procurement centres yet to open in several areas of Ganjam, the farmers, anticipating the worst, have been resorting to distress sale of paddy.

However, the crisis augurs well for traders from Andhra Pradesh, who are camping in villages to buy paddy at throwaway prices.

The State Government had decided to open paddy procurement centres in the district from November 15. Later, it was postponed to December 16.

But, farmers alleged most of the mandis are yet to start functioning in the district.

The farmers warned if the procurement centres are not made functional soon, thousands of quintal of paddy will be bought by traders from Andhra Pradesh.The Government had decided to procure 25.94 lakh quintal paddy through 390 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), one ‘Pani Panchayat’ and 55 women self help groups (SHGs) in the first phase. As per sources, 136 procurement centres have been opened in the district till date.

Padma Charan Sahu from Hinjili said the farmers of areas where the mandis are yet to open are being harassed by millers. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene in the matter.J Swain of Beguniapada said the farmers had approached the Collector of Ganjam for redressal of the issue but in vain.

Rabi Satpathy from Bhanjanagar said the farmers are unable to sell their produce in the mandis that are functional as they are yet to get centralised tokens. Rabi was able to sell only 100 bags of paddy at the nearest mandi. He still has 500 bags with him.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies officials said procurement of paddy at the mandis is being done under the supervision of officers who have been asked to be vigilant to prevent distress sale of paddy.

Agricultural crisis