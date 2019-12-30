Police drive to check cockfights in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a drive to check cockfighting, police nabbed around 30 persons and registered four cases in the last week for their involvement in the activity in areas under Boipariguda and Borrigumma police limits.

Cockfighting, a cruel and inhuman sport, is a major source of entertainment for people in tribal-dominated villages of Koraput district this time of the year. However, the illegal sport, which involves gambling, has become a cause of concern for the police.

Cockfighting is popular among Parja, Gadava, Bhumiya, Kondh, Soura and Pethia tribes. It is organised after harvesting season in December and January when the tribals are not engaged in agriculture activities.

The sport is organised at weekly markets in Borrigumma, Kotpad, Laxmipur, Kundra, Koraput, Nandapur and Lamtaput blocks.

Even as the sport is considered a source of entertainment, fighting among groups and gambling is common. Ugly confrontations due to involvement of criminals has become a common affair.