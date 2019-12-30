Home States Odisha

Pradip Majhi’s call for violence had Congress high command nod: BJP

The OPCC president said he has received Majhi’s explanation over his inflammatory statement and will send it to the AICC. Patnaik said the former MP made such a statement as he had become emotional.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of the BJP on Sunday alleged that former Congress MP Pradip Majhi had given the call for violence during Nabarangpur bandh on Thursday following direction from the party high command.

Reiterating the demand for action against former MP from Nabarangpur for inciting party workers to resort to arson during the bandh, State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra told media persons here that the reason behind the shutdown call was not for pressuring the Government for action against the culprits in the rape and murder of a minor girl at Kosagumuda.

The aim of the bandh call was actually to resort to violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mohapatra said and added that Congress workers have indulged in arson across the country by misleading the people over the issue. Majhi wanted to create an atmosphere of fear and violence in the State by giving such a call, he added.

Mohapatra also criticised OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik for taking the issue lightly by stating that the former MP had made such a statement in an emotional state as he had lost patience over the delay of the district administration to submit the post-mortem report of the rape and murder case.

The BJP leader alleged that the delay of the Congress party to take action against the former MP has proved that his call for violence had the tacit support of the Congress high command. “Odisha is a peaceful state and the attempt to incite violence here should be condemned by all,” he said.

A video of the former MP giving instruction to a party worker to keep petrol and diesel ready to set every on fire during the bandh went viral. “Keep petrol and diesel ready. The moment you get an instruction, set everything on fire. We will see what happens next,” Majhi told the party worker over phone in the video.
The OPCC president said he has received Majhi’s explanation over his inflammatory statement and will send it to the AICC. Patnaik said the former MP made such a statement as he had become emotional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradip Majhi Congress BJP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp