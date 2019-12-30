Home States Odisha

Renovated ponds wallow in neglect in Cuttack

An abandoned pond on Mahanadi river bank in Cuttack.

An abandoned pond on Mahanadi river bank in Cuttack. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Three ponds, which were renovated at lower Baliyatra ground one and a half months back for the annual festival, are under threat due to lack of maintenance and lackadaisical attitude of the district administration.

The administration seems to have forgotten to take care of the ponds after the festival concluded.

With an aim to provide boating facility to the revellers, the District Council of Culture headed by Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani had converted three natural pits on Mahanadi river bank into ponds.

Steps were also taken for beautification of the ponds by transplanting grass and coconut saplings on the embankments and covering green carpets on the banks. More than Rs 10 lakh was spent towards renovation of the three water bodies.

Though the administration had entrusted Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) to provide special boats to facilitate paddle boating in the renovated ponds, they could not be arranged, thanks to lack of proper planning and coordination.

After failing to provide boating facility, the administration had then clarified that the renovated water bodies would provide a soothing natural ambience to the festival and also help in beautification of the city by offering recreation to the citizens in other time.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his tweet had also appreciated the efforts of the administration. But after the festival, the renovated ponds have been lying neglected.

The coconut saplings transplanted on ponds’ embankments have been eaten by stray cattle and the green carpets stretched on the banks stolen.

The grass transplanted on the pond banks have dried due to lack of watering. The water in the ponds are also drying out and the weed growth has started decomposing, emitting foul smell and polluting the environment.

The Collector was not available to comment on the matter.

