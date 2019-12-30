Rourkela Municipal Corporation bid to get destitute stay in night shelters

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As biting cold conditions grips the Steel City, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has intensified efforts to bring destitute persons to its three-night Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUHs).

The three shelters, located at Plant Site, and Power House Road and the new bus terminal, have a capacity to accommodate 100 destitute persons each.

With the minimum temperature hovering around seven degree Celsius and below across the city, RMC teams are rescuing destitute persons sleeping under the open sky and bringing them to the night shelters.

RMC Commissioner Yeddula Vijay said the civic body is making all-out efforts to ensure that no homeless person spends night in the open.

He said two dedicated teams have been stationed at the railway station and new bus stand while another is moving in vulnerable places to rescue homeless people.

Sources said on an average, around 10 destitute persons are being rescued and accommodated at the shelters daily.

Incidentally, except the shelter at new bus stand, the other two are not popular and continue to struggle with 40 per cent to 60 per cent occupancy.

Those managing the shelters said vegetable vendors from adjacent pockets of Jharkhand and poor people travelling to the city from other States usually sleep on the floor of railway station while rickshaw pullers, beggars, rag pickers and mentally-challenged persons spend the night on porches of shops, footpaths or under over-bridges.

Majority of rickshaw pullers refuse to leave their vehicle and belongings while beggars and rag-pickers are not interested to stay in the shelters for varied reasons including strict restriction on consumption of tobacco, cigarette or other drugs.

The mentally-challenged homeless persons put up heavy resistance and also create disturbance if they are forcibly taken to the shelters.

RMC sources said awareness is underway and the occupancy of the rest two shelters would improve gradually.

Former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Chandra Bal said to ensure that no destitute person spends night in the open, there has to be better coordination among RMC, Rourkela police, Government Railway Police and station authorities. Confidence building and awareness among the targeted people are also needed, he added.