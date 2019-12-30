Home States Odisha

Rourkela Municipal Corporation bid to get destitute stay in night shelters

The three shelters, located at Plant Site, and Power House Road and the new bus terminal, have a capacity to accommodate 100 destitute persons each.

Published: 30th December 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

People sleeping on the platform of Rourkela Railway Station.

People sleeping on the platform of Rourkela Railway Station. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As biting cold conditions grips the Steel City, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has intensified efforts to bring destitute persons to its three-night Shelters for Urban Homeless (SUHs).

The three shelters, located at Plant Site, and Power House Road and the new bus terminal, have a capacity to accommodate 100 destitute persons each.

With the minimum temperature hovering around seven degree Celsius and below across the city, RMC teams are rescuing destitute persons sleeping under the open sky and bringing them to the night shelters.

RMC Commissioner Yeddula Vijay said the civic body is making all-out efforts to ensure that no homeless person spends night in the open.

He said two dedicated teams have been stationed at the railway station and new bus stand while another is moving in vulnerable places to rescue homeless people.

Sources said on an average, around 10 destitute persons are being rescued and accommodated at the shelters daily.

Incidentally, except the shelter at new bus stand, the other two are not popular and continue to struggle with 40 per cent to 60 per cent occupancy.

Those managing the shelters said vegetable vendors from adjacent pockets of Jharkhand and poor people travelling to the city from other States usually sleep on the floor of railway station while rickshaw pullers, beggars, rag pickers and mentally-challenged persons spend the night on porches of shops, footpaths or under over-bridges.

Majority of rickshaw pullers refuse to leave their vehicle and belongings while beggars and rag-pickers are not interested to stay in the shelters for varied reasons including strict restriction on consumption of tobacco, cigarette or other drugs.

The mentally-challenged homeless persons put up heavy resistance and also create disturbance if they are forcibly taken to the shelters.

RMC sources said awareness is underway and the occupancy of the rest two shelters would improve gradually.  

Former chairman of the erstwhile Rourkela Municipality Ramesh Chandra Bal said to ensure that no destitute person spends night in the open, there has to be better coordination among RMC, Rourkela police, Government Railway Police and station authorities. Confidence building and awareness among the targeted people are also needed, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Rourkela Municipal Corporation RMC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp