Tusker kills two in Odisha's Rengali

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Panic spread in Rengali area after two persons were killed by a tusker in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday night, the elephant entered a house in Olanda village and trampled 60-year-old Nirakar Sethi to death.

Sethi was having dinner with his family members when the lone tusker broke into the house and killed him. Other family members ran away to save themselves from the jumbo.

Similarly, the tusker killed a woman, identified as Nayani Sahu, while she was waiting to board a bus in Bajrakote village on Sunday morning. Sahu died on the spot. The incident sparked anger among locals who demanded immediate tranquillisation of the elephant.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Angul V Kartik said the tusker has been staying in the area for a long time after being separated from its herd. “The jumbo is now holed up in Sapketa forest and we are closely monitoring its movement,” he said and added that 12 more elephants also live in the area.