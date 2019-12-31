Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University gets more PhD students

Better  infrastructure and research facilities has helped Gangadhar Meher University get more PhD students this year compared to the last academic session.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Gangadhar Meher University

Gangadhar Meher University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Better infrastructure and research facilities has helped Gangadhar Meher University get more PhD students this year compared to the last academic session.

For 2019-20 academic session, GMU has admitted as many as 32 PhD students to 12 subjects being offered at present. Comparatively, it admitted 21 students in 2018-19.

University sources said the major reason behind increasing number of PhD students is the recruitment of new faculty members this year. 

Deputy Registrar of GM University, Uma Charan Pati said, “Admission of research scholars depends on the availability of positions under the guides. There is a limitation on the number of scholars a professor can take under his guidance which will be solved to a large extent once the recruitment process is complete.”

Also, the research culture in the university has diversified drastically in the last two years. Earlier it offered only MPhil courses in seven departments but subsequently, it launched PhD courses in 12 departments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp