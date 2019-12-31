Gangadhar Meher University gets more PhD students

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Better infrastructure and research facilities has helped Gangadhar Meher University get more PhD students this year compared to the last academic session.

For 2019-20 academic session, GMU has admitted as many as 32 PhD students to 12 subjects being offered at present. Comparatively, it admitted 21 students in 2018-19.

University sources said the major reason behind increasing number of PhD students is the recruitment of new faculty members this year.

Deputy Registrar of GM University, Uma Charan Pati said, “Admission of research scholars depends on the availability of positions under the guides. There is a limitation on the number of scholars a professor can take under his guidance which will be solved to a large extent once the recruitment process is complete.”

Also, the research culture in the university has diversified drastically in the last two years. Earlier it offered only MPhil courses in seven departments but subsequently, it launched PhD courses in 12 departments.