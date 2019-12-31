Grand designs for Lord’s abode: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks feedback

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday unveiled the draft architectural plan for Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor in Puri and sought public opinion before making the plan final.

Making the draft plan public after a high-level meeting presided by him, the Chief Minister said the architectural design for the corridor will only be limited to beautification and development of different amenities.

The plan does not include the components relating to security and functionality which will be prepared by top professionals in their respective fields, he said.

The Chief Minister requested people to send their suggestions by email to the Temple Administration by January 15, 2020, so that the final plan will be finalised by February 2020.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Odisha, particularly Puri, for their cooperation and active participation in the Shree Jagannath Heritage Corridor project.

He said the names of all who donated their land for the project will be engraved for eternity in the heritage corridor. Besides, all the land received so far will be registered in the name of the Lord.

The State Government has launched a beautification drive in Puri and is creating a security ring within 75 metres of the temple’s boundary wall for which several ancient mutts, government and private buildings have been demolished.

Though there were protests initially, the Government got public support later. Special attention has been given towards amenities for devotees.

The Chief Minister said the focus of the plan will be to provide necessary amenities to the lakhs of devotees who visit the Jagannath temple every year so that they return with a profound spiritual experience.

He said a modernised queue system with facilities for rest will be made for the devotees. Arrangements will also be made for washing hands and feet of devotees, he said and added that better lighting provision and CCTV will also be installed, he said.

Security around the temple will be strengthened, he said and added that the visitors will be informed about various facets of Shree Jagannath culture. Members of the Cabinet, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present.

Spiritual Naveen

The spiritual nature of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was revealed by his Private Secretary and Secretary of 5T Initiative VK Pandian during the meeting. Pandian said the beautification plan was conceptualised way back in 2016 when the Chief Minister was going to Puri to have a darshan of Jagannath on New Year. “It was during the visit that I found him having a great devotion towards the Lord. He was a different person when he was offering prayer inside the temple,” he said.



“While going to Puri that day, I found Sir (CM) bowing his head looking at the pictures of Lord Jagannath in roadside hoardings,” he said and added that while returning he had also mooted proposals to do something for development of Puri and therefore, the heritage corridor project came up.

Pandian said soon after, a decision was taken to shift the jail from the Grand Road of Puri. At that time nobody knew why jail was being shifted and the then Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) had also opposed the project.

But, funds were allocated for the new jail project and it was completed in two months, he added.