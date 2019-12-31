IAS officer suspended on bribe charge in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Monday suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Director, Horticulture, after he was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farm implement manufacturing company through a private bank executive who was allegedly acting as a conduit.

The State Vigilance trapped relationship manager of the private bank who was accepting the bribe from SRM Plastochem Private Limited towards releasing the firm’s bill of Rs 50 lakh.

Santosh Kumar Pattanayak, relationship manager of Yes Bank Bapuji Nagar branch, was trapped by the anticorruption sleuths while accepting Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Upadhyaya, the Vigilance said adding he has allegedly been receiving bribes on behalf of the 2009 batch IAS officer from different companies, dealers and suppliers.

Both Upadhyaya and Pattanayak were taken into custody. Soon after, Chief Minister’s office placed the IAS officer under suspension and said transparency will not be compromised and no one indulging in corrupt practices would be spared.

The Vigilance mounted a massive search operation on the premises of Upadhyaya, who had secured fifth rank in 2008 civil service examination.

The Vigilance said SRM is an empanelled supplier under Directorate of Horticulture, for sprinklers to eligible farmers in the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). Bills raised for supply of the sprinklers are paid after approval of the Director.

“To approve the bills for payment to SRM, Upadhyaya allegedly demanded a cut on the total released amount as bribe. When the payment was credited to the account of the company, he directed the firm’s representative to pay the bribe amount to Pattanayak,” a Vigilance release stated.

IAS Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya suspended on bribe charge

The representative of the firm had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Cell in Cuttack following which a trap was laid and Pattanayak was caught red-handed at about 12.50 pm while accepting the bribe in front of the bank’s Bapuji Nagar branch.

The anti-corruption agency has been making simultaneous searches at the office, residence and houses of relatives of Upadhyaya and Pattanayak, and other suspects working with Directorate of Horticulture, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore in a bid to recover incriminating documents.

Over 100 Vigilance officers and other officials have been deployed for the search operation and they are conducting searches at 11 locations in the State. Chartered accountants, bank officials and officers of Cyber Cell are assisting the investigation.