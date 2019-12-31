Home States Odisha

IAS officer suspended on bribe charge in Odisha

The Vigilance mounted a massive search operation on the premises of Upadhyaya, who had secured fifth rank in 2008 civil service examination.

Published: 31st December 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Government on Monday suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Director, Horticulture, after he was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farm implement manufacturing company through a private bank executive who was allegedly acting as a conduit.

The State Vigilance trapped relationship manager of the private bank who was accepting the bribe from SRM Plastochem Private Limited towards releasing the firm’s bill of Rs 50 lakh.

Santosh Kumar Pattanayak, relationship manager of Yes Bank Bapuji Nagar branch, was trapped by the anticorruption sleuths while accepting Rs 1 lakh on behalf of Upadhyaya, the Vigilance said adding he has allegedly been receiving bribes on behalf of the 2009 batch IAS officer from different companies, dealers and suppliers.

Both Upadhyaya and Pattanayak were taken into custody. Soon after, Chief Minister’s office placed the IAS officer under suspension and said transparency will not be compromised and no one indulging in corrupt practices would be spared.

The Vigilance mounted a massive search operation on the premises of Upadhyaya, who had secured fifth rank in 2008 civil service examination.

The Vigilance said SRM is an empanelled supplier under Directorate of Horticulture, for sprinklers to eligible farmers in the State under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY). Bills raised for supply of the sprinklers are paid after approval of the Director.

“To approve the bills for payment to SRM, Upadhyaya allegedly demanded a cut on the total released amount as bribe. When the payment was credited to the account of the company, he directed the firm’s representative to pay the bribe amount to Pattanayak,” a Vigilance release stated.

IAS Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya suspended on bribe charge

The representative of the firm had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Cell in Cuttack following which a trap was laid and Pattanayak was caught red-handed at about 12.50 pm while accepting the bribe in front of the bank’s Bapuji Nagar branch.

The anti-corruption agency has been making simultaneous searches at the office, residence and houses of relatives of Upadhyaya and Pattanayak, and other suspects working with Directorate of Horticulture, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore in a bid to recover incriminating documents.

Over 100 Vigilance officers and other officials have been deployed for the search operation and they are conducting searches at 11 locations in the State. Chartered accountants, bank officials and officers of Cyber Cell are assisting the investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha IAS officers
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp