OAV students create e-bicycle

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two students of Class IX of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV), Rajapur in Beguniapada block of Ganjam district have created an e-bicycle that can run 30 km when fully charged.

Subash Chandra Panda and Roshan Kumar have used lithium battery in the cycle. Subash said the cycle can cover longer distance if a more powerful battery is used to charge it.

“We have fitted a dynamo on the wheel and the battery gets charged as one pedals the bicycle,” he said.

If the charge is exhausted mid-way, then the rider can pedal the bicycle for one km and then use the charged battery for another 5 km.

The students had exhibited the e-bicycle at the two-day district-level Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (DLSMEE) and district level Exhibition and Project Completion (DLEPC)-2019 recently.

Roshan said Laxmipriya Mishra, the Science teacher of the school helped them in their endeavour. Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange lauded the effort of the students.