Home States Odisha

Odisha forest cover up by 274 sq km in two years

The forest area of Odisha, known for its rich biodiversity, wildlife sanctuaries and wetland, has increased from 51,345 sq km in 2017 to 51,619 sq km in 2019.

Published: 31st December 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

The State currently has 6,970 sq km very dense forest, 21,552 sq km moderately dense forest and 23,097 sq km open forest.

The State currently has 6,970 sq km very dense forest, 21,552 sq km moderately dense forest and 23,097 sq km open forest.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha forest cover has increased by 274 square km in the last two years, as India State of Forest report (ISF) 2019 released on Monday.

The forest area of Odisha, known for its rich biodiversity, wildlife sanctuaries and wetland, has increased from 51,345 sq km in 2017 to 51,619 sq km in 2019.

The State currently has 6,970 sq km very dense forest, 21,552 sq km moderately dense forest and 23,097 sq km open forest.

There has been an increase of 182 sq km moderately dense forest and 89 sq km open forest cover between 2017 and 2019. The very dense forest cover has also marginally increased by three sq km.

“Based on satellite data collected from November 2017 to February 2018, forest cover in the State is  51,618.51 sq km which is 33.15  per cent of the State’s geographical area,” the report said.

District wise, Kandhamal has the highest forest cover of 5,397 sq km which is 65 per cent of its total geographical area. Boudh and Deogarh also have forest cover which more than 50 per cent of their total geographical area. Bhadrak has the lowest forest cover of 78 sq km which is just 1.34 per cent of its total geographical area. As per the new ISF report, Karnataka tops the country with a forest area increase of 1,025 sq km.

8 sq km more mangrove cover 
 The mangrove cover has also increased between 2017 and 2019. The State now has 251 sq km mangrove cover which is 8 sq km more compared to 2017. Kendrapara district has posted a record increase of 4.49 sq km mangrove cover in the last two years. There is also marginal growth of mangrove forest in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore and Puri.

Fall in area under bamboo 
Odisha’s bamboo forest area has decreased by 282 sq km in last two years, the ISF report revealed. The State, at present, has 11,827 sq km bamboo area compared to 12,109 sq km in 2017. Apart from Odisha, bamboo forest area has declined in 12 other States, including Karnataka and Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha forest cover
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp