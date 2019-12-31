Odisha shivers in intense cold for third consecutive day, 16 places record temperatures below 10 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to reel under intense cold wave for the third consecutive day with 16 places recording below 10 degree Celsius on Monday.

Paradip was the coldest in the State with the temperature recorded at 5.4 degree Celsius. Other places where the mercury plummeted below 10 C are Jharsuguda 5.6 degree C, Talcher 6.3 C, Puri 6.5, Malkangiri 7, Balasore 7.4, Sonepur, Baripada and Chandbali 8.5, Cuttack 8.7, Balangir 8.9, Hirakud 9, Sambalpur and Koraput 9.4 and Phulban 9.5 degrees.

The mercury in Capital city also plunged to 9.2 degree C on Monday, said the Met officials while the night temperature on Tuesday is likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree C.

Moderate fog may occur in parts of South Odisha in the next 72 hours, the IMD said. Moreover, IMD officials said light to moderate rain may occur in parts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Khurda, Kandhamal and Gajapati between January 1 and 3.