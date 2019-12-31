Home States Odisha

Odisha to script new chapter in steel growth: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Published: 31st December 2019

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union  Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the State will script a new chapter in the wave of growth in steel and mineral-based industries of the country.

“If the indigenous technology developed by CSIR-IMMT is commercially viable they can bring a great change in the industry in India and Odisha,” said Pradhan.

Interacting with heads of different technical, research institutes and senior officials of steel industries at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (Formerly Regional Research Laboratory), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Bhubaneswar, the Union Minister shared his views on the necessity of greater synergy between research institutes, industry and policymakers to leverage innovation for leapfrogging growth.

“With a holistic strategy and greater convergence between all stakeholders, Odisha can script a new chapter in the next wave of growth of Indian steel and minerals industry,” he said.

It is heartening to know that small industries are also giving research opportunities to institutes in the State. These research activities will build the foundation for a technologically more advanced and vibrant mining and steel industry in the region, he added.

“We should adopt a outcome-oriented approach to contribute towards national economic growth. Innovation will be key to create a knowledge-based entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he tweeted.

Pradhan visited the laboratory of CSIR- IMMT, Bhubaneswar and delighted to know that the institute’s mineral processing pilot plant and pilot-scale fluidised bed reactor have developed technology to utilise low-grade iron ore and thermal grade coal for the industry.

Later in the day, the Union Minister visited Konark Interpretation Centre developed by Indian Oil Corporation Foundation in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India at Konark Sun Temple.

“It is our responsibility to work towards developing world-class tourist facilities in Odisha to boost tourism & promote the culture of Odisha,” he said. Konark, Puri and Chilika have the potential to be developed into high-density tourist hot spots, he added.

