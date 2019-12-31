Home States Odisha

Puri wears festive look for New Year

The district administration is expecting at least 10-12 lakh visitors to Jagannath temple on January 1
 

Published: 31st December 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

People waiting at Grand Road to enter Jagannath temple.

People waiting at Grand Road to enter Jagannath temple | Ranjan Ganguly, EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The  Grand Road in Puri is wearing a new look to welcome lakhs of visitors who are expected to visit Sri Jagannath temple on the New Year to seek blessings of the Trinity. 

With the Puri administration expecting at least 10 lakh to 12 lakh visitors on the day, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure timely conduct of rituals in the 12th-century shrine besides, smooth ‘darshan’ of the deities for devotees.

The administration has demolished all structures located within 75-metre radius of the temple from the Lions Gate side and the entire area has been beautifully decorated with colourful tiles, ornamental plants, flowers and ‘jhoti’.

The old steel barricades at Lions Gate have been replaced with new ones  and a huge canopy raised on Badadanda. 

To regulate crowd movement, barricades have been raised for one-km-long stretch from Market Square to Lions Gate.

The entire barricaded area and Grand Road has been put under CCTV surveillance. Besides, local police will keep an eye on crowd movement through watchtowers around the temple. 

For security, metal detectors have been installed near the four temple gates. CCTVs have also been installed in bus stand and railway station and adequate police forces deployed in the town. Free mobile phone and shoe stands have been set up near the temple. All roads in the town have been repaired, widened and illuminated.

Temple administration, on its part, has decided to reschedule the rituals on the day.

After a consultation with Chhatisa Nijog and Suaras, it has also decided to make Mahaprasad available for devotees in Anand Bazaar by 10 am on Wednesday.

The beach town has started witnessing the holiday rush since Christmas with all hotels and lodges running full. Hoteliers have repaired their hotels that were damaged in Fani. 

TAGS
Puri New Year in Puri
