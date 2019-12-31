Students warn of intensifying protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Students, who graduated from SVM College, have threatened to intensify protests if the authorities failed to give them migration certificates by from January 7.

The students, who passed out in 2018, alleged that the college authorities had issued certificates with fake registration numbers to them due to which they were unable to pursue higher studies.

Despite probe by a three-member team of the Higher Education department into this matter, they are yet to be provided with original certificates.

In 2015-16, the college had admitted 150 extra students in Plus Three Arts, Commerce and Science against the approved 256 seats.

They had also allegedly taken donations for the same. The results were declared in 2018 and the authorities handed the students certificates with fake registration numbers.

The students are, thus, unable to get their migration certificate even two years after completion of their degree.

In October, they had staged dharna in front of the college following which the then principal had assured to issue migration and other certificates at the earliest.

However, three months have passed but they are yet to get their certificates, said Madhusmita Panda, a former student.

“If the authorities fail to provide migration certificate by January 7, we will stage protest in front the college,” said Debashis Swain. The former students have also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister demanding a vigilance probe into the certificate scam.

Principal of SVM College Nitarani Kar said, “Steps are being taken to provide the certificates soon. However, it will not be possible for us issue migration certificates by January 7 as it is a lengthy process.”