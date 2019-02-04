Assembly session likely to be stormy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The short session of the Assembly, the last one before the upcoming General and Assembly Elections, beginning on Monday is going to stormy with the Opposition Congress and BJP all set to target the Government over several issues, including the chit fund scam.

Rampant corruption at all levels of the Government, agrarian distress and issues concerning the farmers, growing crime against women, including rape of minor girls and deteriorating law and order situation, in the State will be major issues before the Opposition while the ruling BJD will counter the Opposition over Central Government neglect.

The chit fund scam again come back to haunt the ruling BJD with the premier investigating agency CBI, which is probing into it, issuing notices to two prominent ruling party leaders. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who presided over the meeting of the BJD Legislature Party (BJDLP), told mediapersons that the ruling party is prepared to discuss every issue to be raised by the Opposition openly and democratically. “We will discuss everything openly and democratically,” he said.

The Chief Minister said besides discussing achievements of the State Government, the BJD will highlight the failures of the Centre and raise issues like slashing of Central assistance to Odisha and decreased funds flow to many schemes, delay in the release of pending Central assistance, Mahanadi river water dispute, unilateral construction of Polavaram dam despite Odisha’s protest, minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and non-revision of coal royalty.

Congress strategy for the session was discussed at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) presided over by Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra. Congress has decided to corner the Government on several issues including in action of the Government to tackle distress of farmers, growing unemployment problem, lawyers’ strike and rising incidents in the rape of minor girls. Besides, the party will raise use of Government funds for ruling party work.

The BJP has also planned to target the BJD for taking up the poll campaign through the sponsored welfare schemes like the Ama Gaon Ama Bikash Yojana, Biju Yuva Vahini, KALIA scheme and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. The saffron party will also raise issues like distress sale of paddy, rampant irregularities in mandis (paddy procurement centres), unemployment and rising atrocities on woman and girl children.

The Budget Session to be concluded on February 12 will have seven working days. Of which, there will be six Government working days and one private members day. While Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the House on Monday, the vote-on-account will be placed on the same day.