BJD a defunct transformer: Shah

PURI: Renewing his attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after a brief lull, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah on Sunday urged the people of the State to throw away the BJD Government for faster growth of Odisha.

Lambasting the Chief Minister for keeping the State under-developed even after 19 years of rule, Shah said the BJD Government is like a defunct transformer. The time has come to replace it.

“As we change a defunct transformer to get better electricity, the people of Odisha should also replace the BJD Government for overall development of the State. Odisha has every right to progress and this is not possible till Naveen Patnaik is at the helm,” he said, addressing an impressive ‘Adivasi Aadhikar’ rally here.

Shah, who had given similar call to party workers here in September 2017, said BJD and Congress are two sides of the same coin as they have kept the State poor even after several terms of governance.

“Only the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can work for the development of Odisha,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Shah said people of the State are suffering due to the inefficiency of the ruling BJD, which has been acting as the B-team of Congress.

Raking up Dana Majhi and Ratna Bhandar fiasco to corner the BJD Government, Shah said the Chief Minister has not only failed to address the problems of tribal population but also to protect the treasure of Lord Jagannath.

Shah once again appealed to the people to elect a Chief Minister who could speak and understand Odia as Naveen Patnaik has lost the right to rule for his inability to speak the language even after 19 years of his rule.

Sharpening his attack on Rahul Gandhi for mocking at NDA Government on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the BJP chief said the Congress president, who cannot even name any rabi or kharif crop, has no business to comment on the historic scheme which will benefit 10 crore poor farmers of the country.

The BJP’s love and respect for tribals is evident from the fact that the party has the maximum number of tribal MPs in Lok Sabha. Of the 32 tribal members in the Lok Sabha, 28 belong to the BJP, he said.

The meeting, presided over by national BJP Adivasi Morcha president Ramvichar Netam, was also addressed by Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang and State BJP president Basant Panda.