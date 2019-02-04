BJD yet to support Mamata but says Centre using agencies to silence political opponents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as West Bengal witnesses a high voltage political drama over CBI action in the chit fund scam, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday accused the Centre of using the central agency to silence political opponents.

While Mamata Banerjee's mega confrontation with Centre continued for the second day with WB Police swinging into action against the CBI probe into the Saradha chit fund scam, the BJD said sudden action of the central agency just before the upcoming general elections smacks of a political motive. However, it has not, so far, extended any support to either Mamata or her party TMC.

Recently, the central agency had issued a notice to two BJD legislators for questioning in the chit fund scam which was strongly opposed by the ruling party.

"Institutional integrity has to be restored after all this infighting. We are a mature democracy and professionalism should be maintained in these issues. Even in Odisha, sudden action of CBI just before Panchayat elections in past and now before general elections smacks of unprofessional conduct coloured with the political motive," said BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra.

Questioning the haste in which the CBI has been functioning for the last two to three months, senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said it does not show any professionalism.

Participating in a debate over the West Bengal issue during zero hour in Lok Sabha, Mahatab said the image of the premier investigating agency like CBI has taken a severe batting due to its unprofessional conduct in some sensitive cases. The increasing perception among the general public is that the agency is being used for political purpose. The CBI has lost credibility and it is for all concerned to restore the image of agency, he added.

