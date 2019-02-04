Home States Odisha

CM on project launch spree in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj receiving a total of Rs 1,155.39 crore worth of welfare projects within the last five days has brought cheer among people of the tribal-dominated district ahead of the polls.

Published: 04th February 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik with women SHG members at the conclave | Express

By Express News Service

RAIRANGPUR: Ahead of the General Elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a slew of projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for Rairangpur and Karanjia sub-divisions of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

Addressing a Mission Shakti conclave at Mahuldiha Ground in Rairangpur here, Naveen assured to upgrade Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital to 100 beds to boost healthcare services in the region. He also announced to set up a stadium for development of sports and creation of the post of Additional District Medical Officer for the two sub-divisions.

Naveen unveiled 21 projects worth Rs 45.05 crore and laid foundation stones for 15 projects worth Rs 960.34 crore for the development of Karanjia and Rairangpur. He laid foundation stones for seven high-level bridges worth Rs 54.76 crore and sanctioned Rs 93.79 crore for widening of Baripada-Bamanghati State Highway 50 from Bisoi to Rairangpur and double-laning of the stretch from Kalabadia to Bangiriposi.
Besides, foundation stone for three mega PWS for Rairangpur, Kusumi and Jashipur blocks worth Rs 783.08 crore, improvement of Thakurmunda-Rupsa Road, construction of a bridge over Gobarjoda Nullah from Muktajhari to Dakeipal Road and Sankhabhanga Minor Irrigation project in Sarashkana were also laid by the CM. 

More than 80,000 women self-help groups attended the Mission Shakti conclave. Among others, Mission Shakti Director Sujata Kartikeyan Pandian and chairperson of Mahila Vikas Samayabaya Nigam Sreemayee Mishra were present.

On January 30, the Chief Minister had inaugurated 11 welfare projects worth Rs 150 crore and laid foundation stones for seven projects worth Rs 39.55 crore for development of Baripada and Udala sub-divisions. Naveen had also announced to set up a Chhau Dance and Research Centre at Baripada to revive the dance form.

Mayurbhanj receiving a total of Rs 1,155.39 crore worth of welfare projects within the last five days has brought cheer among people of the tribal-dominated district ahead of the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp