CM on project launch spree in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

RAIRANGPUR: Ahead of the General Elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a slew of projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore for Rairangpur and Karanjia sub-divisions of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

Addressing a Mission Shakti conclave at Mahuldiha Ground in Rairangpur here, Naveen assured to upgrade Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital to 100 beds to boost healthcare services in the region. He also announced to set up a stadium for development of sports and creation of the post of Additional District Medical Officer for the two sub-divisions.

Naveen unveiled 21 projects worth Rs 45.05 crore and laid foundation stones for 15 projects worth Rs 960.34 crore for the development of Karanjia and Rairangpur. He laid foundation stones for seven high-level bridges worth Rs 54.76 crore and sanctioned Rs 93.79 crore for widening of Baripada-Bamanghati State Highway 50 from Bisoi to Rairangpur and double-laning of the stretch from Kalabadia to Bangiriposi.

Besides, foundation stone for three mega PWS for Rairangpur, Kusumi and Jashipur blocks worth Rs 783.08 crore, improvement of Thakurmunda-Rupsa Road, construction of a bridge over Gobarjoda Nullah from Muktajhari to Dakeipal Road and Sankhabhanga Minor Irrigation project in Sarashkana were also laid by the CM.

More than 80,000 women self-help groups attended the Mission Shakti conclave. Among others, Mission Shakti Director Sujata Kartikeyan Pandian and chairperson of Mahila Vikas Samayabaya Nigam Sreemayee Mishra were present.

On January 30, the Chief Minister had inaugurated 11 welfare projects worth Rs 150 crore and laid foundation stones for seven projects worth Rs 39.55 crore for development of Baripada and Udala sub-divisions. Naveen had also announced to set up a Chhau Dance and Research Centre at Baripada to revive the dance form.

Mayurbhanj receiving a total of Rs 1,155.39 crore worth of welfare projects within the last five days has brought cheer among people of the tribal-dominated district ahead of the polls.