Ganjam to get 34 new Biju Setus

BERHAMPUR: As many as 34 new bridges would be constructed under Biju Setu Yojana in Ganjam district, informed Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh here on Sunday.

Speaking at the 5th Zilla Parishad meeting held at Chhatrapur, Arukh said the bridges would be constructed by the district rural development agency. Construction of two roads of 373 km would be started under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana by April 1, he said.

Arukh said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth over `1,000 crore in the State while 48 lakh persons have been included under various pension schemes of the State Government.

Ganjam Zilla Parishad chairman Subash Chandra Behera said attempts are being made for successful implementation of various welfare schemes of the State Government. Paddy procurement in the district would end by last week of February. So far, 19.47 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured from farmers, he added.

CDMO Dr Sadananda Mishra said under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, persons with annual income of less than `3 lakh would be able to avail free treatment for cancer as well as heart and kidney ailments. District Education Officer Sanatana Panda said Odisha Adarsh Vidyalayas have been opened in all 22 blocks of the district. As many as 12 girls’ hostels are being constructed in the district and public donation of `2 crore along with State Government’s contribution of `5.57 crore has been collected under ‘Mo School’ scheme, informed Panda.

Civil Supply Officer BP Supkar said while 35 lakh families in the district have been covered under National Food Security Scheme, 2.69 lakh have been included in the State’s food security programme.

Among others, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange, PD DRDA Sidhartha Sankar Swain, officers and members of Zilla Parishad were present.